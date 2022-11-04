Letter: Tenney not who we need in Congress

A recent article regarding Claudia Tenney and Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is misleading. She supports it because she benefited from it. Most of those in the higher “middle income” bracket did. With a 11% tax liability decrease of corporations and the wealthy, the lower “middle class” income taxpayers shouldered the burden that the wealthier didn’t. We didn’t see the benefit except for about $90 on our tax return.

With the redistricting that has taken place, Tenney wanted a sure win. There is no law prohibiting a candidate from running in another district but there should be a precedent in place of residency. Because my family and I now live on the very fringe of the new 24th district, we don’t see the action of Tenney and Holden until after it takes place. I have questions and I want answers.

She doesn’t think Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection. She believes he was treated poorly by the media. She would have voted no for the second impeachment. Didn’t she, her son and the former president take the same oath to the Constitution?

Now with the shores of Lake Ontario in the district, Tenney won’t work to help protect the shores of the lake neither those of the Finger Lakes. She wants to tout mining and industries that pollute our eroding atmosphere. She isn’t for regulation of green house gases because it cuts too much into the profits of the shareholders who aren’t the workers. The workers may get profit sharing but at the expense of their health.

Tenney is a Trumper no matter how you look at it.

As for Holden, I’ve been waiting to see where he is. Finally, we don’t need Trumpers in our backyards. Vote for anyone else but Tenney. Write in votes are legal and your prerogative. So vote!

R.L. Searles

Sennett