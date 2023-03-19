Ms. Tenney, you want to end grants to what you call “left-leaning county governments” because your party is reckless and selfish. NAC, National Association of Counties, oversees the needs for voting and polling places with help from state and federal election authorities.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life provided grants to 33 counties in New York for covering cost of absentee ballots, temporary staff, even items for COVID protection at polling places. I can see why you want to target them because several in your party don’t believe in science or that COVID is still a threat.

If counties didn’t have enough money to send out absentee ballots, polling place notifications, how would your supporters vote if they weren’t able to get to a polling place or cast their vote while being snowbirds? Yes, those ballot boxes were so easy to use in some states but the GOP didn’t get a single vote from them? What a shame! Oh wait, that was to hinder those not white. Those living in predominantly Black, Asian, Latino, Jewish, Muslim communities shouldn’t vote because, what, you know for a hard fact that they are left-leaning?

The Republicans want things their way and their way only. Water being withheld from voters in lines for hours in sweltering heat is cruel and inhumane. Or armed white men protecting a ballot box, intimidating potential voters from putting in their ballot. Or a registered non-white voter being sent to the wrong polling place.

You know, this sounds like jealousy on your part. Grants are written requests for help. You can put on whatever glasses gives your mind the picture you want but don’t blame it on left-leaning counties. They are right-leaning people in the very same counties.

I pose these thoughts to you as publicly as possible because I know others feel the same way. All waiting for the answers. It seems that only your supporters get a heads up when and if you hold a public forum either in person or online.

Finally, how many of the right-leaning voters kept the stimulus checks handed out because of the pandemic? If COVID was a hoax, they should send back their checks with interest at the current 25.9% APR.

R.L. Searles

Sennett