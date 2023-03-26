Representative Tenney has recently stated that "Biden sets a bad example for young people like George Santos." You can certainly have your opinion with respect to President Biden. But let's face it, the reason Representative Santos has lied about a variety of topics and issues has nothing to do with Mr. Biden.

Representative Santos' problems are of his own doing. Representative Tenney has been serving in government for a long enough period to know better than to make such a remark. And, by the way, all her comment does is create more divisiveness, something would could use less of. There are issues that need to be addressed and her comment does nothing to help her constituents or our country.