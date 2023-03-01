Oh my gosh! U.S. Reps. Tenney and Williams, what do you think of the speaker of the house just gift wrapping over 40,000 hours of security footage regarding the Jan. 6 riots/insurrection to the MAGA mouthpiece Tucker Carlson? How detrimental to our democracy do you think it is? Oh I forgot, Ms. Tenney, at a time you were a denier, a stalwart Trump supporter and are a district hopping opportunist.

It is interesting to note, I did receive an almost personal message on my cell phone, but because it was coming from a nondescript number in Hannibal, my spam filter threw it to my voicemail. You didn’t address me by name but you were able to get my cell phone. Huh.

Anyways, back to the matter that is crucial to saving our democracy. What are you both going to say about the devil dealer McCarthy and Tucker Carlson transaction? If this is the way the Republican Party is going to run the House? Putin and Kim Jong-un might as well help you set up your state-run TV. Wait, maybe they have already started with the twice-impeached, disgraced baby, misogynist and sexual predator whose loving declarations were an open invitation for intrusions into my country!

Is George Santos, aka Anthony Devolder, and M. Traitor Greene, planted by who, adversaries in-country, foreign spies or martians? Got it! They were dropped in with the rest of the extreme right by mylar balloons that Trump wanted for his North Korean-style military parade.

I have so many questions like Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid benefits that you want to eliminate to lower the debt ceiling, but you are all for inequities of reducing tax liability of the wealthy who manage to put in tax shelters or the infamous Cayman Islands and some other loophole.

Help your peaceful constituents understand your thoughts of U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s idea of the AR-15 being named the “National Gun of America"! While these insane ideas are floating and flourishing from far places in our country into our backyards, the Republicans solutions are to what? “Since you can’t beat them, join them,” meaning organized crime, white supremacy, anti-government, climate change deniers, Holocaust deniers, the world-is-flat believers?

Between the two of you, and your degrees, you can’t meet your districts on a free, public platform with your seven digit plus net worth.

Any public response would be nice.

R.L. Searles

Sennett