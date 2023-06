I have emailed and called my U.S. House representative to get her answer on who won the 2020 presidential election. While she touts transparency, she has yet to answer. Our elected officials’ continued silence on the matter is deafening. Constituents, please go to Claudia Tenney's and Brandon Williams' town halls and ask that question. Adam Kinsinger said it best while in the House, “Liz and I are not courageous, we're just surrounded by cowards.”