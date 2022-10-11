Letter: Tenney's Chips Act vote speaks volumes

A couple of days ago, Micron Technology announced that they were going to build $100 billion semiconductor-fabrication facility in the town of Clay just outside Syracuse. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand the significance of such an investment to the economy of all of central and western New York. Even business leaders in Rochester are applauding this news because they understand that such a facility in Syracuse will invariably create opportunities throughout the whole upstate New York.

And, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Micron’s decision was directly related to the recent passage of the Chips Act 2022, whose purpose was to reinvigorate the semiconductor manufacturing industry in the US. Without the Chips Act, we wouldn’t be hearing about Micron, it’s that simple.

But guess what, Congresswoman Claudia Tenny voted against the Chips Act, repeatedly, multiple times. Obviously, Ms. Tenney is no rocket scientist but she really didn’t need to be one to understand what this Micron announce means to central New York. In fact, anyone with half a brain would understand it.

Now, Claudia Tenney is a candidate for the new New York 24th Congressional District, a district that essentially surrounds the new Micron facility, a district that will undoubtedly benefit enormously from it. For Claudia to fail to understand this, is quite frankly unforgivable.

I’m sorry, but we don’t really don’t need someone like Claudia to represent us in Congress. We need somebody with at least half a brain.

Richard Glenister

Locke

Richard Glenister is supervisor in the town of Locke.