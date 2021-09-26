Letter: Texas abortion law raises questions

Texas recently passed a law that outlawed abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Let’s forget for the moment that many women may not know that they are pregnant by that time and that the Texas law is blatantly unconstitutional. Apparently, the current conservative majority on the federal Supreme Court simply does not care. In any case, I have to commend the Texas legislature for not allowing an exception for rape or incest. By not including such an exemption they refuse to be “politically correct.” They’ve shown great courage and are not being hypocritical as they stick to the main argument among abortion foes that, regardless of the circumstances, a fetus is indeed a person.

Now, let’s take this to its logical conclusion. Any woman getting an abortion in Texas after the six-week mark has committed a crime. She has, in effect, hired a hit man (her doctor) to commit a murder (the illegal taking of the life of another). In law the person hiring a hit man is just as guilty as the one illegally taking another’s life. In fact, time after time I hear those who are anti-choice argue that abortion is murder. That hasn’t been technically correct since the Roe decision but now, in Texas, it is.