Letter: Thanksgiving dinner not a legal issue

In recent days I have been asked by many that we serve if our sheriff's office will be enforcing gathering limits at private residences set by the governor in response to the spread of COVID-19. To answer that question, members of our sheriff's office will not be enforcing this directive. To have our law enforcement officers do so absent probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, is in direct conflict with the right to privacy that everyone we serve is entitled to. It is also unrealistic to believe that we have the resources and staff to enforce this mandate, even if it was legally warranted.