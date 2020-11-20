Letter: Thanksgiving dinner not a legal issue

In recent days I have been asked by many that we serve if our sheriff's office will be enforcing gathering limits at private residences set by the governor in response to the spread of COVID-19. To answer that question, members of our sheriff's office will not be enforcing this directive. To have our law enforcement officers do so absent probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, is in direct conflict with the right to privacy that everyone we serve is entitled to. It is also unrealistic to believe that we have the resources and staff to enforce this mandate, even if it was legally warranted.
At the same time, I fully understand that we all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is my belief that everyone should limit the size of gatherings and keep their circles small; however, in one's home, this is a personal decision that does not constitute a crime if a certain number of people are present.
It is my hope that everyone will continue to follow safe practices and limit the spread. Our local health department is working nonstop to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we all must do our part to support these efforts. Please have a safe and joyful holiday season.
Brian Schenck
Sennett
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.
