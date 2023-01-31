Letter: The 'bad apple' effect is very real

Benjamin Franklin in 1736 wrote that “the rotten apple spoils its companions.” What was true then continues to prove so even today. And even though our ancestors used proverbs more often than we do today, there's proof that they do not lie!

Having studied extensively the field of religion, I've found that there's overwhelming evidence that one of the main reasons we have an estimated 1,600 denominations in this country today is because within most there were splits due to identical prejudices.

Prejudice also affects politics in most cases, with one exception: in wartime!

I can write about this because I've had family members in all our wars ... including the Civil War. The usual comments made from those serving in those wars were that “those we fought with came from all walks of life.”

One of my three brothers who served in World War II (Europe) told me that he fought side-by-side with a Black Muslim, a Native American and an Asian and they were the best men in the unit!

Unfortunately it appears we don't always carry over into civilian life the "lessons" learned from wars!

There's proof that one sinful or corrupt person in a group can have dire effects on others, according to a published 2007 study by the University of Washington. They found that “bad apples create a negative environment and it has a powerful, detrimental influence on the entire group.”

It was the Rodney King beating in 1991; the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown; the killings of Breonna Brown and George Floyd and now, Tyre Nichols. (But it was only when cameras show the proof of the injustice done by those police officers that we finally wake up to the truth of police brutality!)

And so, whether out in our communities or inside our prisons, it is imperative that body cameras be worn on each and every one of those in control. This is necessary so that there is proof of the incident! (It might also help to control conduct!)

It's also important that all history be taught in our schools ... including the extermination of over 30 million Jews killed by Adolph Hitler during World War II. There's also the annihilation of over 50% of Native Americans in the early 1800s.

Discrimination only continues to eat away at the intent of the 14th Amendment of our U.S. Constitution that “guarantees that all persons be safe.” God expects it also!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn