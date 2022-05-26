Letter: The buck stops with President Biden

President Biden: As a 32-year small business owner I have seen price increases in my product over the years and we have rolled with the punches. However, this year my main product has increased 60%!

Shipping costs are now quoted by our suppliers on a daily basis, product availability and delivery times are also subject to change on an unprecedented scale.

How do you expect small businesses to survive?

Food costs for restaurants are also skyrocketing; they already operate on a thin margin! Many of those businesses are slowing down as people try to economize and their paycheck does not go as far as it used to so they do not go out to eat. Fuel prices, especially diesel, are at all-times highs and shippers must raise their prices just to break even at times and those increases get passed down the line like dominoes falling.

While we have 3.6% unemployment and a more inclusive workforce, we are experiencing slowing growth in our economy. A recent article in Fortune.com stated according to Bank of America Global Research, that 77% of investment fund managers forecast an "economic storm" of slow growth and a true chance of a global recession and even stagflation in the near future.

Your words of "Build Back Better" ring very hollow for many Americans and those words are just more examples of political pandering, lip service and a buzz phrase. Americans are feeling the pain at the pump, families, especially the children, suffer the brunt of increased costs at the grocery store and many senior citizens are seeing their life savings and 401Ks swirl down the drain. And yet many big companies are seeing record profits?

While I am certainly not an economist I do firmly believe that rising costs are not conducive to a healthy economy and many small businesses that are crucial to our country will fail. Literally the POTUS is not solely responsible for the economy, but in a figurative sense he is. Harry Truman once said, "The buck stops here." It's sad many politicians don't step up to the plate and adopt that approach today because it appears what you have working ... isn't working.

Tom Adessa

Auburn

