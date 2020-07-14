Letter: The Citizen ignores Dennison's supporters

I am writing in response to the controversy surrounding Mr. Dennison’s recent letter. I would like to point out that The Citizen appears to be ignoring the significant amount of support he has within the community based on the ratio of the reactions located at the base of multiple letters online. I can’t speak for everyone, but I suspect many others also believe anti-racism has gone too far in recent years. Dissent is forbidden and a vocal minority often wields the threat of labeling others “racist” with impunity. We recently elected an official that campaigned on their willingness to push for hiring decisions based on a candidate’s skin color. Most reasonable people realize the absurdity of this line of thinking. Yet, there was no public outrage. Those who criticize obvious flaws of the Black Lives Matter movement are threatened with the outrage mob. A local official recently threatened my family for having the audacity to share my criticism with them. Their reaction prompted me to write this letter. This type of behavior is meant to keep rational observers from speaking up. It is also fundamentally un-American. Our leaders are quick to cower to avoid the backlash that comes with voicing a non-approved opinion. Freedom of speech is contained within the First Amendment for a reason. A Democratic society cannot flourish without it.
I personally cannot attest to Mr. Dennison’s character, and I will also admit that he was neither articulate nor nuanced. I do support reasonable police reforms and moving away from punitive measures as a form of social control. However, the sentiments I gathered from the article are that the violence and destruction associated with the protests should be condemned unequivocally, as well as the observation that there may be other issues more deserving of protests the scope of those witnessed last month. These opinions are held by many people of all races. The United States has made great strides in regards to race in the last thirty years. Many different metrics bear this out. I cannot argue my opinions fully in under 400 words, but I encourage everyone to take the time to educate themselves on all perspectives of this issue. Academics such as Glenn Loury, John McWhorter and Coleman Hughes offer alternative views to those provided every day by large media brands. The Citizen should take a neutral approach to issues without pretending reasonable objections do not exist.
Zachary Rescorl
Auburn
