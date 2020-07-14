Letter: The Citizen ignores Dennison's supporters

I am writing in response to the controversy surrounding Mr. Dennison’s recent letter. I would like to point out that The Citizen appears to be ignoring the significant amount of support he has within the community based on the ratio of the reactions located at the base of multiple letters online. I can’t speak for everyone, but I suspect many others also believe anti-racism has gone too far in recent years. Dissent is forbidden and a vocal minority often wields the threat of labeling others “racist” with impunity. We recently elected an official that campaigned on their willingness to push for hiring decisions based on a candidate’s skin color. Most reasonable people realize the absurdity of this line of thinking. Yet, there was no public outrage. Those who criticize obvious flaws of the Black Lives Matter movement are threatened with the outrage mob. A local official recently threatened my family for having the audacity to share my criticism with them. Their reaction prompted me to write this letter. This type of behavior is meant to keep rational observers from speaking up. It is also fundamentally un-American. Our leaders are quick to cower to avoid the backlash that comes with voicing a non-approved opinion. Freedom of speech is contained within the First Amendment for a reason. A Democratic society cannot flourish without it.