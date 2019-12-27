Thank you for Sunday's article "Maffei pushed history project: Former rep championed Auburn's Tubman park" by Robert Harding. That Harriet Tubman gets the national recognition she deserves is very important for completing the story of Auburn and Cayuga County in U.S. history. It has taken far too long and this article helps us understand part of the reason. The details of the complicated work done by former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei and his staff in Washington and in Cayuga County help all of us better understand tedious Congressional processes and appreciate to whom some of the credit is due. As a subscriber, I applaud The Citizen and ask that more of this kind explanation of political processes be reported in the newspaper.
Beverly Hammons
You have free articles remaining.
Genoa