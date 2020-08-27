Letter: The Citizen's reopening view misses mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's editorial in The Citizen ("Micromanagement from Albany on business reopening is not productive") on the state’s reopening misses the mark — and dangerously discourages New Yorkers from following the state's guidelines, just as we prepare for a second wave. The editorial board appears to forget we are still in the midst of a pandemic that has killed over 820,000 people.

If we want to keep New Yorkers safe, we must follow the science. Here are the facts.

New York State is enforcing compliance at restaurants and bars because they are a major source of infections. In Maryland, 12% of new coronavirus cases in July were tracked to these establishments, while 9% of all outbreaks in Colorado have been. One bar in Michigan was responsible for 174 cases.

But there are ways to limit the spread: in Seoul, 26 patrons at a Starbucks were infected after a woman who had COVID-19 visited. The four employees — all wearing masks — were spared. Prohibiting events, which lead to crowds; requiring patrons to be seated and eating at distanced tables; and mandating masks are all critical tools to fighting this pandemic, and that is why they are required.