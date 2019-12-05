What would Congressman Katko say if President Roosevelt cut off Lend Lease Aid to Great Britain in 1940 unless Prime Minister Churchill agreed to investigate Wendell Wilkie, the 1940 Republican presidential nominee?
Congressman Katko has stated that interdicting military aid for personal political profit is not an impeachable offense. Really? Then what is impeachable? The US has abandoned the Kurds, withheld military aid to the Ukraine and is now threatening South Korea with troop withdrawal. Where does the insanity end? Is Speaker Pelosi correct when she said that “All roads lead to Putin”?
Our scary history from 1940 is repeating itself when President Roosevelt begged Americans to wake up to the threat of Germany. FDR famously labeled three congressmen (two were from New York) as “Martin, Barton and Fish” for their deliberate ignorance of foreign threats. Can the same be said today for upstate Congress members Katko, Collins and Stefanik?
I write this letter as a former 14-year Republican chairperson and a 10-year village councilor/deputy mayor from Irvington, New York. What does the Republican Party stand for? Dwight Eisenhower is spinning in his grave from Abilene, Kansas.
Terence J. Masterson
Amhert, Massachusetts