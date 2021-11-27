Letter: The left's agenda is destroying us

Those of us who love America and the freedoms we treasure are swiftly seeing it all slip away. How could one man do so much to destroy all our ancestors have bleed and died for?

The career politicians are making us think they are saving us with masks, vaccines along with climate change policies. The climate is always changing and will continue to change. Man has nothing to do with it (Gen. 8:22).

I am a 75-year-old who has had both shots of Moderna. Not because I was afraid of getting COVID-19, but because it was mandatory to be in certain gatherings I was attending. A year ago we were praising and honoring our medical people. Now the CDC director, Ms. Walensky, is making them choose between the jab or their job. Remember, ladies, the popular slogan "my body, my choice"? Why shouldn't that apply to this?! Our Constitution is disintegrating! Noam Chomsky, American philosopher, according to an Oct. 25 article in Breitbart, said people who do not get jab should be put in isolation. Are you kidding me! When you start making the vaccine mandatory, we are a short distance from tyranny!

So you are saying, OK, lady, we have heard all this and what can we do! Here we go! Have you ever heard of the "doctrine of the lesser magistrate"? (Look it up.) This has been invoked in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and parts of Chicago. You won't hear this on any news station. It is a proper resistance to tyranny and repudiation. America has entered troubling times. The rule of law (our Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Constitution) have come into question as being "hate" speech. The massive expansion of the federal government and "woke" culture with its destructive laws and policies is of grave concern to many.

Another huge concern is CRT beliefs, which is a code name for Marxism, being taught in our schools. We need to keep showing up for school board meetings and possibly signing up as a taxpayer to sit in on a class. The left is destroying our country. They have an agenda and it is not helping the American people.

Suzanne Searing

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0