Letter: The people of Auburn truly are special

Every year at this time I am deeply thankful for the people of Auburn. When I moved to Auburn in 2005, you welcomed me as one of your own and allayed any fears about joining in.

You are a thoughtful, caring community that reminds me of the 1950s in Rochester. Time has not jaded your spirit as it has in so many other places. Your close families, community spirit and loyalty to what is important to you are characteristics of a very special people.

Wherever I am I always have a large place in my heart for the people of Auburn.

Happy Thanksgiving and thank you for being you!

Dennis Shaw

Rochester

