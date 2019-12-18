There's no doubt, Christmas has become a national, secular holiday. The frantic shopping, Santa Claus, reindeer and Christmas trees have nothing to do with the Christmas story of a baby born in a manger 2,000 years ago (after all there weren’t fir or spruce trees in Bethlehem, then or now.)
The Christian story, often lost in the frenzy, is a quiet story about a couple, (who later become refugees fleeing for their lives) being welcomed in a new city just in time to give birth to a son. This baby becomes a man whose words and deeds can save us from ourselves; our fears, anger, anxieties, loneliness. He teaches us feeding the poor, healing the sick, welcoming the stranger, treating our neighbor as we would like to be treated, and loving God’s creation are the way to peace within ourselves and on earth.
We all have this primitive reptilian brain repeating over and over all the evils in the world and seeing them as direct and immediate threats; the fear of the other who looks different, dresses different, worships in a strange way, says things we don’t understand or agree with; the dreams that never materialized because life got in the way; lost loves, homes and traditions; family members who no longer talk to us; mental and physical health issues that plague us or someone we love; and most of all the loneliness these thoughts can produce in a world frantically moving but going nowhere. These thought patterns build up and often manifest themselves in anger, arrogance, and isolation that perpetuate closed-mindedness, conflict and divisiveness.
But the beauty of the Christian story is there's a way to slow these thought patterns, not just by buying gifts, but by reaching out to others less fortunate, by listening to stories of the “other,” by welcoming strangers, and by going for a walk in the woods and becoming aware of the great gift of Creation and doing what we can to protect it.
This baby born in a manger became a man who ate and drank with people from other cultures and religions, who turned the tables on those taking advantage of the poor, who fed the multitudes and healed them. This man never carried a sword, made money or rode in an expensive chariot.
So, enjoy your national holiday, don’t buy too much, it won’t make you happy forever, and take some time to reflect on what you have and what you can give and discover the peace that surpasses our understanding.
The Rev. Barb E. Blom
Aurora