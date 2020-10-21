Letter: The real Dana Balter remains a mystery

This is the second try for Dana Balter to represent us here in the 24th Congressional District. I have followed both campaigns closely and seriously, and yet I, along with many others, remain obscured. We are in the dark about Dana Balter because she remains in the shadows, behind a curtain meant to obscure us from who she is and from her true agenda.

Who is Dana Balter? It seems as if she appeared here a few years ago almost birthed from the head of Zeus. Where are here roots? What is her work history? Where has she lived? Who are her friends and family? I do not know one person who can answer any of these questions and we have a right to know. Do any of you voters know one one person who knows this lady or ever worked with her or met a family member?

During both of her campaigns Balter has been vague about her past. She has had serious fiscal irregularities leveled against her, in her last run and again this time. Balter was again caught in a fiscal scam. She was paying herself with campaign donations too early. Balter is unable to provide a valid work history as essentially she works for the DNC.