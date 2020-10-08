Letter: The Trump circus must be stopped

The president once said that he was a very stable genius. In the first debate I saw neither genius or stability, I saw a deluded, unhinged narcissistic bully. The president interrupted constantly and in attempting to keep order Chris Wallace is being accused by some on the right of bias in favor of Joe Biden. It is a fact that Trump is the darling of every white racists hate group in the country: the Klan, neo-Nazis, et al. Instead of rebuking white supremacy clearly when given the opportunity he gave them a shout out saying stand back and stand by. “Stand by” for what? That’s like saying “Ready-Set” before saying go. Go do what, stand by for what; armed insurrection if he loses in November? That’s what it sounded like to me and I sure that’s how it sounded to the Proud Boys.
Fox News was amazingly candid of his performance or more to the point the lack thereof and particularly his refusal to condemn white supremacy. As it has turns out it is ironic that the president has contracted the virus considering how he mocked Joe Biden for always wearing a mask. Thousands of people have died because of the incompetent manner the pandemic has been handled by Trump and many of his lock step red state governors.
Trump is still lying, in spite of the fact that he has the virus himself, a new ad is running in which he claims to have irradiated it. Yup Trump is claiming to have irradiated the virus as Dr. Fauci is stating clearly that we’re not out of the woods yet; the emergency is not over.
I am amazed that Trump has such an ardent and loyal following. Everything that comes out if his mouth is a lie and the recent release of his taxes has proved that his wealth is actually a myth and he’s living the high life on hundreds of millions in borrowed money. He has a corrupted AG in his pocket and the GOP Washington establishment looks on and says nothing at the expense of us all. Let’s not forget his efforts and that of some red state governors and legislators to suppress or influence the coming vote and their efforts to delegitimization of the November election. This has all got to stop and Putin has got to be loving all of this.
Ernie DeCaro
Auburn
