Letter: The Trump circus must be stopped

The president once said that he was a very stable genius. In the first debate I saw neither genius or stability, I saw a deluded, unhinged narcissistic bully. The president interrupted constantly and in attempting to keep order Chris Wallace is being accused by some on the right of bias in favor of Joe Biden. It is a fact that Trump is the darling of every white racists hate group in the country: the Klan, neo-Nazis, et al. Instead of rebuking white supremacy clearly when given the opportunity he gave them a shout out saying stand back and stand by. “Stand by” for what? That’s like saying “Ready-Set” before saying go. Go do what, stand by for what; armed insurrection if he loses in November? That’s what it sounded like to me and I sure that’s how it sounded to the Proud Boys.