Letter: The work isn't over on Election Day

On Nov. 3, we are going to elect a president. Either the American people will elected President Donald John Trump, a Republican, or former Vice President Joseph Biden. The main thing is to go and vote. If you have to, mail in vote, or just go to the polls. President Trump is against mail voting because he is afraid that it will go against him. That is typical of his arrogant, name-calling way. Let the American people decide who they want for the next four years, and their senators. That is our great democracy we have in this great country. After Nov. 3, the people have spoken, and get on with our problems we face.

The biggest problem we face is winning the battle of COVID-19. America has to take this serious problem first. This deadly disease is killing our people way too much. The American people, we are all in this together. Take this pandemic serious! Whoever gets to be our president, let's help him win over and get a vaccine to cure this killer disease. Both parties have to work together to help solve the following problems: air and water pollution, racism, infrastructure, riots, drugs, these are all serious problems. It all starts at our leaders, tell the truth, quit lying, back-stabbing, get on with doing right for our country.

I hope that the Republican, Democratic and independent parties see this and all work together, for the good of all mankind.