Letter: The world is failing the people of Ukraine

By now, every person in the world who has watched CNN has seen the unbelievable atrocities and carnage that Putin’s Russian forces have inflicted on the innocent people in the town of Bucha, Ukraine.

And of course there is — as it should be — complete outrage and Western leaders are demanding a war-crime probe of these and other Putin-directed war crimes.

But that’s NOT enough!

We need to stop Putin’s war NOW before more atrocities are committed and then later — we can try him for his war crimes and hang him — and not the other way around.

This wringing of UN’s hands needs to stop once and for all.

This “United Nations” needs to stop being such a toothless organization and needs to eliminate Putin from the face of this earth — or at least, from his dictatorial thrown.

Yes, there are Putin threats — but then, there have always been Putin threats — but NATO is strong, well-armed, wholly united now and needs to allow Ukraine to join by waiving some of their Membership Action Plan requirements.

These MAPs, such as political and economic issues, defense and military issues, resource issues, security issues and legal issues, have mostly been adhered to by Ukraine. And those that haven’t need to be relaxed.

As Winston Churchill said in 1946 in Zurich, “Let Europe arise.”

And so it should again today, by letting Ukraine join NATO.

If these 30 countries don’t let Ukraine join, then they just should stop Putin on their own — and stop this carnage and destruction of a democratic nation before it’s too late.

In the meantime, the US and other countries need to provide Ukraine every possible piece of armament available, including planes, tanks, drones, missiles, ammunition, ships, etc. ASAP and cut through the bureaucratic stop gaps that are hampering some transfers.

And that includes Israel, too.

President Zelenskyy asked Israel to SELL it their Iron Dome missile defense system but they refused because it’s “been wary of straining relations with Moscow”?

So it’s OK for the US to send billions of dollars in aid and various armaments to Israel but Israel doesn’t want to upset Putin by helping Ukraine? Something’s rotten in Denmark.

If Israel won’t provide the Iron Dome that targets incoming rockets and fires interceptor missiles to destroy them in the air within seconds of them being launched, that would save thousands of Ukrainian (and Jewish lives too, Israel!) and potentially eliminate another Bucha bloody disaster, then for shame, Israel!

C’mon world. Do the right thing ... and do it NOW before it’s too late.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

