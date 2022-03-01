Letter: The world must pay attention to Ukraine

In 1932-1933, Stalin starved 10 million Ukrainians (the Holodomor) and Russia refused to admit it until 2003, when they finally signed a UN declaration confirming this genocide.

Later, Ukraine was attacked again during World War II, where it lost more than 5 million lives to the Nazis occupation of the region. And the world yawned.

And today, on Feb. 24, 2022, that SOB Putin added to Ukraine’s pain via a full scale military invasion from the East, North and South.

How many more millions of Ukrainian lives must pay for their freedom, while Putin invades, destroys and goes unchecked? Stop yawning world.

Putin even took control of Chernobyl on Thursday.

Why? Could it be that he’s going to use this as a threat to Ukraine — and the world — to give him what he wants or he’ll explode this concrete encased bubbling radiation tomb and release its nuclear poison onto Ukraine and the rest of Europe? I wouldn’t put it past this Czar Putin.

So why is Putin doing all this? Because he wants to reconstitute the Soviet Union like it was back before 1991. And he won’t stop, unless he’s dead.

Hell, he got away with invading and taking the Ukrainian Crimea in 2014 and the United Nations did what? Yes, yawned again.

So why not take more precious acreage — and lives — from Ukraine while the UN yawns and does nothing? Worked in 2014, so why stop now, right?

Back in 1994, there was a piece of paper called the Budapest Memorandum, in which Great Britain, U.S. and “Russia” promised security assurances to the newly independent Ukraine, if they gave up their 1,800 nuclear weapons, including air-launched cruise missiles and short-range tactical weapons.

Ukraine reluctantly agreed and returned all of their nuclear weapons to Russia in 1996. And now, they’re paying the price for this mistake.

This Budapest Memo reaffirmed their (US, GB and Russia) obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine.

These three nations also pledged to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine in the event of an “act of aggression” against the country.

We’re still waiting for the UN Security Council to take decisive action. Betrayed again!

Fight, like you’ve always fought, my fellow Ukrainians. Hard and with determination to be a free people — like you’ve always done — and will continue to be.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

