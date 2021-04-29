Letter: Theodore Case worthy of school name recognition

Since the 1990s I've been driving each summer from my home in Buffalo to visit friends in Auburn and to research my book on the life of Theodore Case, the forgotten "Father of Talkies." Case sold his sound-on-film patents to Fox Films in 1926, and by 1931 every movie house in America was using his system.

Everybody in Auburn once knew about Ted Case. But in recent years I've met people – even senior citizens – who say they have never heard of him. That's why Auburn High School should be renamed Theodore Case High School.

Most movie books credit Case's rival, Lee DeForest, inventor of the radio audion tube, with perfecting sound-on-film for commercial use. Those few historians who mention Case claim that he stole the system from DeForest. This included the Encyclopedia Britannica! (When Case's son, Bill, complained to the editors, they merely agreed to omit Case's name from future editions.)

It all began when a woman friend of DeForest wrote a flattering biography in 1930, claiming that Case had been his employee and had stolen the system. DeForest's own autobiography in 1950 enlarged on those lies.