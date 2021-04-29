Letter: Theodore Case worthy of school name recognition

Since the 1990s I've been driving each summer from my home in Buffalo to visit friends in Auburn and to research my book on the life of Theodore Case, the forgotten "Father of Talkies." Case sold his sound-on-film patents to Fox Films in 1926, and by 1931 every movie house in America was using his system.
Everybody in Auburn once knew about Ted Case. But in recent years I've met people – even senior citizens – who say they have never heard of him. That's why Auburn High School should be renamed Theodore Case High School.
Most movie books credit Case's rival, Lee DeForest, inventor of the radio audion tube, with perfecting sound-on-film for commercial use. Those few historians who mention Case claim that he stole the system from DeForest. This included the Encyclopedia Britannica! (When Case's son, Bill, complained to the editors, they merely agreed to omit Case's name from future editions.)
It all began when a woman friend of DeForest wrote a flattering biography in 1930, claiming that Case had been his employee and had stolen the system. DeForest's own autobiography in 1950 enlarged on those lies.
After Ted Case died in 1944 at the age of 55, DeForest outlived him by 17 years and moved to Hollywood, where he perpetuated the myth. He once appeared on TV's “This Is Your Life” as the Father of Radio and the Father of Talkies. He even bamboozled the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences into presenting him an honorary Oscar!
During the 1991 Oscars presentation, one of Case's 1920s test films was shown, in which vaudeville actor Gus Vesser sings “Ma, He's Making Eyes at Me,” squeezing a duck in his arms to make it quack on cue. Case wasn't even mentioned.
The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, which houses Cases's files and renovated research lab, has been most cooperative with my research, as has Case's daughter, Jane Case Tuttle, now 98 and living in Maine. I'm most grateful to Hollywood actor Al Steigerwald Jr., grandson of Case's electrician, who inspired me with this project so many years ago.
True, Harriet Tubman is worthy of having her name attached to Auburn High School. But it won't increase the public's already universal awareness of her historic role. The presence of Theodore Case High School will inform the next generation of Auburn's most important inventor, and will help promote our goal of having Case someday honored posthumously by the Academy.
Anthony Cardinale
Buffalo
