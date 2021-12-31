Letter: There is hope, help for gambling issues

As we approach 2022, many people will change habits, get healthier, or better themselves. Some will look to weight loss programs, seek professional help and guidance, and reach out to 12 step programs or treatment programs for alcohol abuse or drug use.

But did you know, we have right here in Upstate New York the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC)? The Central PGRC specializes in helping individuals and families struggling with gambling-related issues.

Only a phone call away, the Central PGRC is here for you. We are offering hope and help in a relaxed non-judgmental atmosphere. The Central PGRC offers resources, assessments, counseling, and much more with a barrier free promise to get you the help you want and deserve promptly.

So, if you are struggling with gambling-related issues and want change in your life, such as,

• Improved relationships with your loved ones

• Regained financial wellbeing

• Improved mental health and stress

Then, here are a few tips for you,

• Set a goal for yourself to stop gambling.

• Seek help and call the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center at (315) 413-4676.

• Find support by heading to a GA meeting. https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/locations

There is hope and help available for anyone, no matter your circumstance.

Call us today (315) 413-4676.

Elizabeth Toomey

East Syracuse

Elizabeth Toomey is team leader with Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.

