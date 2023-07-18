Your bold headline “Not-So-Normal Nightlife” (12 July 2023) is unfortunate and misleading. Many people have worked diligently for many years in Auburn to reach the levels of cultural and financial activity that are currently happening downtown. Several restaurants are vibrant before and after dark with live music by a wide variety of excellent local artists.
This positive new normal in our city could have been the focus of your article. Midnight closing times are not a measure of quality.
Judith G. Bryant
Auburn