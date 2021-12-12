Letter: Things change as the years go by

Two acquaintances talking:

First: Read anything good in the paper lately?

Second: Not really, reading about all the bad in the world is never good reading.

First: Yeah, I hear you. Seems like there's always more bad news than good. What about the sports section?

Second: Yeah, that's usually good news.

First: Not if you're a New York Jets, Yankees, Mets, Giants fan.

Second: You're right there but at least reading about the Bills good fortunes is heartening.

First: You know what I miss most about reading the paper? The letters to the editor section. Back in the day about 30 to 35 years ago, most of the area papers had tons of letters to the editor printed. Two, sometimes three full pages of letters. It would usually be easily an hour a day of reading all the letters about different topics.

Second: Yeah, now we get only two or three letters a day and sometimes only one or none.

First: That's quite a drop off, for sure.

Second: The things of the past most certainly aren't anywhere to be found in the present.

First: Seems like everyone had more get-up-and-go than nowadays.

Second: Well, it's time for me to get up and go and send a letter in about something, probably about God.

First: I'm going to send one about when I was young. I was always influenced by TV commercials saying if we used so and so, females would be more attractive to you. There was the commercial about this hair product (Brylcreem, "a little dab will do you"). Using it instead of that greasy kids' stuff, the girls would pursue you and love running their fingers through your hair because now you look so debonair. I waited for the girls to be attracted but they never noticed. Then there was the shaving commercial that using a certain product (Gillette blue blades), you'd be looking sharp, feeling sharp and being sharp. That would be attractive to girls but that didn't work either. Then I was older when I joined the Hair Club for Men hoping for a full head of hair, attracting the females, but even having a full head of hair didn't attract the ladies. It was all a lot of silly expectations that never materialized but it shows how easily someone can be influenced by it. I'm sure I'm not the only one influenced by it. Anyway it's something to write about acting so silly.

Murray Lynch

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0