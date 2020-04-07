Letter: Think about setting a world record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people talking.

First person: "Oh, those world records. It seems there's a world record on almost everything. If you wanted to attempt for a world record that's probably never been attempted, what would it be?"

Second person: "Yeah, I've thought about doing something really far out, like walking up a very long and very steep street, one like in San Francisco, and walking up it backwards and then coming down it walking backwards and doing it in a time that would be hard to beat if anyone attempted it."

First person: "Yeah, I would think that would be a nice new world record category. It's certainly nothing that not too many people would want to attempt. But you never know. If you did well doing this and a lot of world record readers saw this, they might try to challenge it if they were really physically fit. How about you? Are you really that physically fit?"

Second person: "Well, I've run some marathons and I've run backwards at times, but never up and down steep hills backwards. I'd have to practice doing it probably at least a month or two, building up not only my endurance but my speed as well. I don't think too much speed would do me or anyone else too much good. The endurance part is really the part to be concerned about."