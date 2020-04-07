Letter: Think about setting a world record

Two people talking.
First person: "Oh, those world records. It seems there's a world record on almost everything. If you wanted to attempt for a world record that's probably never been attempted, what would it be?"
Second person: "Yeah, I've thought about doing something really far out, like walking up a very long and very steep street, one like in San Francisco, and walking up it backwards and then coming down it walking backwards and doing it in a time that would be hard to beat if anyone attempted it."
First person: "Yeah, I would think that would be a nice new world record category. It's certainly nothing that not too many people would want to attempt. But you never know. If you did well doing this and a lot of world record readers saw this, they might try to challenge it if they were really physically fit. How about you? Are you really that physically fit?"
Second person: "Well, I've run some marathons and I've run backwards at times, but never up and down steep hills backwards. I'd have to practice doing it probably at least a month or two, building up not only my endurance but my speed as well. I don't think too much speed would do me or anyone else too much good. The endurance part is really the part to be concerned about."
First person: "Well how long would you be looking at this steep hill to be?"
Second person: "I would say at least 300 yards. Any higher would be just too hard."
First person: "So 300 yards up backwards walking and 300 yards down backwards walking, and what type of time do you think you could do it in?"
Second person: "I'm thinking right around 50 minutes as a goal. What I've got to do are a number of test runs going 100 yards, resting up a couple of minutes each time. So that would be 10 minutes of resting and 40 minutes total for going up and down a total of 600 yards."
First person: "Yeah, I would think the 40 minutes of actually walking backwards would not be easy to beat."
Second person: "Yeah, if I could actually finish the course and be the first to do something that's never been attempted before, that would be a world record."
Murray Lynch
Auburn
