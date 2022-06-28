Letter: Thomas Mott Osborne was correct

Most Auburnians know Thomas Mott Osborne's statue is situated in front of Auburn's police station. Many of us are also aware that prior to the 1900s, he brought about prison reform to what was an antiquated system in the nation.

With the governor's permission, he entered Auburn prison as an inmate on Sept. 13, 1908, so he could learn first hand how the prison system was functioning.

He later served as warden of both Sing Sing (1914-1917) and as a naval officer at the Naval Prison at Portsmouth, New Hampshire (1917-1920). Both were considered the worst prisons at the time. Surprisingly it was his method of running both prisons that earned him recognition as the nation's first prison reformer.

During his tenure as warden, there was not one single major incident in either facility and surprisingly, he was able to do it with fewer than a dozen prison guards. He attributes his success to “treating men like men and not like animals.”

Even today, most European countries that implemented his protocol continue to do so, practicing his philosophy about how you treat the inmates because, as they learned, it will follow with far less incidents.

In 1984, Superintendent Henderson testified before federal judge Howard Munson. He affirmed that during the three-years that I was coordinating the Auburn Jaycee volunteer program, enlisting the help of professional volunteers to do programs for inmates, that during that period “there were no major incidents inside Auburn Correctional Facility.”

Again, proving that “if you treat men like men and not animals,” you can indeed reduce major incidents!

The Human Alternative to Long Term-Solitary Act (HALT) should be implemented because it is based on studies done by mental health professionals/organizations that understand the serious implications of what long-term confinement can do to not only people with mentally illness but to most others who can be affected by what it does.

It would appear that there should instead be the addition of more mental health professionals to help those inmates with obvious mental health issues that correctional officers are (justifiably) not able to handle.

Since 19 prisons have closed over the past decade and not one correctional officer was laid off and the ratio of guards to inmates is now down to one guard for every two inmates – when for decades it was one guard for every eight to 10 inmates – it would seem there is more than enough guards to handle what can still happen ... an "unruly" inmate.

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

