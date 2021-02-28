Letter: Those in power must be accountable

A shameful collage of our government’s hierarchy has ascended to global centerfold status. It appears not as a picture of inspiring hope, but as a canvas of eclectic despair. In spite of COVID’s death storm around the globe, some at helm’s reign prioritize enthusiasm for personal gain and status protection! In recent weeks we’ve witnessed unbelievable defaults of integrity and blatant cowardess of character within the cavalry of public office and millions around the world are stunned to the core.

The later allegations surrounding the sitting New York governor, if simmered in truism, could stand as the epitome of political foulness as it preys on the health and welfare of our beloved elderly. The precious family-of-old who have struggled with blood, sweat and tears for our today’s liberties could possibly have been mocked and put in direct harm’s way of COVID! The very thought of possible impropriety relative to taking advantage of the elderly is a visceral sickness likened to a cancerous character.

The prevalence of scrutiny in officers of government must subside and the dominance of integrity be the halo crown. We the people want and deserve profound leadership focused in compassion for public service, not office disgrace.

Dennis Walter Smith Sr.

Seneca Falls

