Letter: Those in power taking away our freedoms

Can we still entertain hope for our future?

Who can we thank for the present state of our country? Could it be the banshees and jackals who control the mass media, or the socialist fibroids who control the latrine press?

These entities are responsible for the placement of the vast in the absence of any form of mental abilities, commander-in-chief and his giggling hyena-like, world-renowned for her uselessness, co-ruler.

We watch our freedoms being snatched away from us, with no hope for any lessening of the control of the government over our lives. The anger and frustration of American citizens is exploding.

Because few or none of the politicians or bureaucrats will attempt to listen to or even facilitate a change in the path that our country is on, how can we protect ourselves from continuing to become a communist society?

Joan Sigona

Fleming

