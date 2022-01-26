 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Those who stand and watch are complicit

The three police officers who stood by while Officer Chauvin killed George Floyd are guilty. Their only defense offered was that Chauvin “called all the shots” and they had not been properly trained to intervene. Fortunately, the “I was only following orders” defense was ruled insufficient at Nuremberg. Every soldier and every cop should know by now that following what they know to be an illegal or immoral order makes them complicit. As Gandhi taught, there is a higher court; it’s called your conscience.

Janice Rose

Moravia

