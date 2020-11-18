Letter: Thoughts on the recent elections

Woman 2: "Yes, I'm very disappointed that the Democrats are now not able to control both the House and Senate. I don't understand why people vote Republicans in office. All they ever do is say "nay, nay, nay" to anything that helps the average Joe, or those on the lower end of the socio-economic scale. It's absolutely disgusting their refusal to give a new stimulus to all those down, and out of work, and behind on bills. The nerve of the GOP always wanting to take from those in need and give more outrageous tax breaks to the 1% controlling 90% of the wealth. It's absolutely sinful and a slam in the face to our Creator. Jesus himself said "As you have treated the least of my brethren so you have treated me."