Letter: Thoughts on the recent elections

Boy looking out the window on Main Street.
"Mama, there goes that man."
Mother: "Oh yeah, I see him."
That Man on the Street is back again asking questions once again, this time with a mask.
Man on the Street: "Excuse me, ma'am. We're here (camera man and all) asking questions relative to the latest election. Would you care to comment?"
Woman 1: "Yes, first of all I'm very disappointed Trump wasn't reelected. I thought he did a decent job as president."
Man on the Street: "Thank you, ma'am. ... Excuse me, ma'am, would you care to comment about the recent elections?
Woman 2: "Yes, I'm very disappointed that the Democrats are now not able to control both the House and Senate. I don't understand why people vote Republicans in office. All they ever do is say "nay, nay, nay" to anything that helps the average Joe, or those on the lower end of the socio-economic scale. It's absolutely disgusting their refusal to give a new stimulus to all those down, and out of work, and behind on bills. The nerve of the GOP always wanting to take from those in need and give more outrageous tax breaks to the 1% controlling 90% of the wealth. It's absolutely sinful and a slam in the face to our Creator. Jesus himself said "As you have treated the least of my brethren so you have treated me."
Man on the Street: "Thank you for your comments, ma'am. Excuse me, sir, we're asking for comments relative to the recent elections. Would you care to comment?"
First man: "Yes I would. Thank Heaven Trump didn't get reelected. He was a disgrace to the Oval Office. He was always acting like a bully, mean-spirited, disrespectful. He resembled a dictator, only wanting what he wanted for himself and the well-to-do. His real self has now shown him to be a whiny-pants, sore loser. He couldn't get himself out of the glass house and get real that the election is final. Failing to congratulate Biden is an absolute disgrace. Thank goodness he is out."
Man on the Street: "Thank you, sir, for your comments. ... Excuse me, ma'am, would you like to comment on the recent election?"
Third woman: "Yes, we definitely needed a change, hopefully, for the benefit of those in need."
Man on the Street: "Thank you, ma'am. Thank you very much."
We're glad everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing.
Murray Lynch
Auburn
