Letter: Time for America to dump Trump

Let’s make this an early Thanksgiving with a particular spud. I hope voters plop the proverbial mashed potatoes on Donald J. Trump’s head. It humiliated him when he was younger and now more than ever it needs to happen again! Vote! Vote! Vote!

And for the Republican Campaign Committee, they might want to start asking for paperwork of every penny that has been donated for the Don! He won’t hesitate to cheat anyone, including his very own family; well almost anyone except Putin!