Letter: Time for change on Auburn school board

What is going on that we lost three Auburn school board members this year? Could it possibly be the environment we see in the meetings on a continual basis from the board members of bullying, bulldozing and lack of transparency? A board that has a culture where members are disrespected for not agreeing with the leadership. Why would people stay? We lost one member mid-year and two incumbents that are not running again. Why? Maybe because the current leadership is toxic and we need a change. Let's keep politics off our school board, as politics was clearly displayed at a recent event at Tinkers Guild for meeting the candidates where one candidate, Rachel Czyz, wasn't acknowledged, invited or mentioned by the news media organization that covered the event. So much for diversity and inclusion. No olive branch offered here. Practice what you preach, school board.
Rachel has shown us this past year and a half, attending, showing up at every meeting. (More than I can say for the other candidates). She is not afraid to speak her voice in a respectful, dignified manner. She has called the board out on their unethical procedures (as have other community members and taxpayers) week after week. We have seen a positive change in how they conduct meetings lately and I'm grateful for that. We need more of Rachel's ethical stance and call for transparency on our school board. I know her personally. I know she will always put our children and our community interests first. She will make it her priority.
Cynthia Baney
Fleming