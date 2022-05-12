Letter: Time for change on Auburn school board

What is going on that we lost three Auburn school board members this year? Could it possibly be the environment we see in the meetings on a continual basis from the board members of bullying, bulldozing and lack of transparency? A board that has a culture where members are disrespected for not agreeing with the leadership. Why would people stay? We lost one member mid-year and two incumbents that are not running again. Why? Maybe because the current leadership is toxic and we need a change. Let's keep politics off our school board, as politics was clearly displayed at a recent event at Tinkers Guild for meeting the candidates where one candidate, Rachel Czyz, wasn't acknowledged, invited or mentioned by the news media organization that covered the event. So much for diversity and inclusion. No olive branch offered here. Practice what you preach, school board.