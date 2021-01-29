Letter: Time for Republicans to choose a side

Just read the headlines, “Arizona state GOP committee censors Cindy McCain, Governor Docey and former Senator Jeff Flake”; “Oregon Republican Party condemns the 20 Republicans who voted for impeachment”; “Pennsylvania GOP pledges allegiance to Trump”; and you can see where the Republican Party is headed, toward becoming nothing more than the party of Trump.
Forty-five Republican Senators voted to declare the impeachment of Trump “unconstitutional” with many going so far as to continue saying Trump did nothing wrong.
Meanwhile, once again on the same day, the FBI tracked down and arrested another Trump insurrectionist using his own text messages, timestamps and all, from that day, a quote: " OR IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE [expletive] CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN!" and “I was beating commies with a flag pole I picked up and looked like it wasn’t going to be that bad Proud Boys were everywhere," and "I left one unconscious so I did my little part and got the [expletive] out before I got arrested”.
This fellow from Pennsylvania neglected to mention that the “commies” he was beating were Capital police. Of the hundreds of Trump insurrectionists arrested so far, most express similar sentiments and offer as their defense, “Trump told us to do it.” As for his Proud Boy reference, we can’t help but remember Trump’s prophetic, “stand down and stand by.”
Don’t ask Republican politicians if Trump incited insurrection, ask his insurrectionists.
I have to say, I have never seen a more craven bunch of politicians than these Republicans. Fortunately, John Katko had sense enough to see the reality of the situation and was finally brave enough to vote to impeach Trump. Give him some credit, two years too late, but finally.
But let’s not think that there’s no Trumpism here in Cayuga County. There are still plenty of Trump banners on display. And it’s no secret that some members of the county Legislature openly, and unashamedly avowed Trump’s racist message of white supremacy, or that Republican members of the county Legislature distributed campaign literature with overtly anti-immigrant racist messages two years ago.
Republican politicians, be it national, state, or local, need to be made to stand up and say which side of the Trump impeachment conviction they’re on. Whether they’re with Trump, his insurrection, and all that he stands for. Or are they for democracy and rule of law?
Richard Glenister
Locke