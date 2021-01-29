Letter: Time for Republicans to choose a side

Just read the headlines, “Arizona state GOP committee censors Cindy McCain, Governor Docey and former Senator Jeff Flake”; “Oregon Republican Party condemns the 20 Republicans who voted for impeachment”; “Pennsylvania GOP pledges allegiance to Trump”; and you can see where the Republican Party is headed, toward becoming nothing more than the party of Trump.

Forty-five Republican Senators voted to declare the impeachment of Trump “unconstitutional” with many going so far as to continue saying Trump did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, once again on the same day, the FBI tracked down and arrested another Trump insurrectionist using his own text messages, timestamps and all, from that day, a quote: " OR IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE [expletive] CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN!" and “I was beating commies with a flag pole I picked up and looked like it wasn’t going to be that bad Proud Boys were everywhere," and "I left one unconscious so I did my little part and got the [expletive] out before I got arrested”.