Letter: Time has come to work together again

Our great country was founded by men of honor. The country has flourished when we work together to meet common goals. No one ideology meets every one’s needs. Economically, the Conservative approach is a “top-down” approach. If you support big business, the result will be more jobs, better pay and a booming economy. The Liberal approach is typically a “bottom-up” approach. If you support the workers, they will work harder, improve business, get better pay resulting in a booming economy. The Socialist approach provides a social safety net for our most unfortunate citizens. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Affordable Healthcare are all socialist. If you are adamantly against Socialism, then I encourage you to return your checks to the Treasury. Stand by your belief.

The American people, via the electoral College overwhelmingly chose Donald Trump to be our President. He has used his time in office to achieve the goals that he set forth in his campaign. Often his efforts have caused division in our country. The printed press and media outlets have consistently reported the wrongs, but often not emphasized the good things he has accomplished. However, when all of the media outlets, including Fox and not only the opposition party, but his own party and the courts, including his appointed US Supreme Court are lined up against the president one must wonder, “are they all wrong?”