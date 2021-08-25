Letter: Time to change things in New York state

As we New Yorkers know, Andrew Cuomo has resigned as governor of our state. He had no choice but to do so. The evidence against him is overwhelming, and he can't govern our state. I believe he is guilty of sexual harassment and should pay the price. He has smeared the Cuomo family name himself.

The politicians on both sides haven't learned their lessons from Watergate. The politicians that get big money and power still believe they can do just whatever they want to do.

Wake up, Republicans, Democrats, independents. We are all watching you very carefully. I hope there will be the following changes in New York state:

• Change marijuana from being legal to not legal to use.

• Bail reform: Keep all criminals in jail with bail, not set them free the same day as they were arrested.

• Do not defund the police, reform the police.

• Get a discipline and respect bill passed. You see clear across this great nation how people act and say rotten words to one another.

• Create jobs for our state, not marijuana.