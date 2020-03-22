Letter: Time to look for the silver lining

The world as we know it is going to dramatically change in ways that it hasn’t in generations, in ways that we cannot even fathom right now as we come to the realization that much of our daily routines will come to a dramatic standstill. It is uncharted territory; we may worry that people we know and love will die too soon. Every little sneeze will bring concern. It is scary and unnerving, to say the very least.

Many of us have become complacent, our lives are relatively orderly. For those of us who have decent jobs and income, we haven’t had to worry too much about paying essential bills, having enough food, staying warm in the winter, getting health care when we need it. This of course has not been the case for many, even in our communities. But this new virus can alter all that. Savings may disappear, mortgages may not get paid and food may become the priority.

Will we still be able to get in our car and run to store when we need milk, or head to the pharmacy when we need medication? Will we feel safe when we go to the doctor? So many unknowns ...

Life will slow down, maybe even come to a standstill. What will fill the gaps in our busy schedules? Some of us may find ourselves alone more often, or with family we haven’t always seen eye to eye with. Even introverts need human contact, a sense of community and belonging.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}