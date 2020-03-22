Letter: Time to look for the silver lining

The world as we know it is going to dramatically change in ways that it hasn’t in generations, in ways that we cannot even fathom right now as we come to the realization that much of our daily routines will come to a dramatic standstill. It is uncharted territory; we may worry that people we know and love will die too soon. Every little sneeze will bring concern. It is scary and unnerving, to say the very least.
Many of us have become complacent, our lives are relatively orderly. For those of us who have decent jobs and income, we haven’t had to worry too much about paying essential bills, having enough food, staying warm in the winter, getting health care when we need it. This of course has not been the case for many, even in our communities. But this new virus can alter all that. Savings may disappear, mortgages may not get paid and food may become the priority.
Will we still be able to get in our car and run to store when we need milk, or head to the pharmacy when we need medication? Will we feel safe when we go to the doctor? So many unknowns ...
Life will slow down, maybe even come to a standstill. What will fill the gaps in our busy schedules? Some of us may find ourselves alone more often, or with family we haven’t always seen eye to eye with. Even introverts need human contact, a sense of community and belonging.
You have free articles remaining.
But maybe there is a silver lining. We will have time to reflect and think about the important things in life, maybe all that stuff that kept us so busy wasn’t all that important. Maybe there is more to this journey on this spinning oval traveling through space, a speck of dust in the universe.
Perhaps we will take the time to reflect on the beauty of our planet by going for more long walks in the emerging spring. Maybe this is the time to reach out to our neighbors, be sure that they are OK, have what they need, and do what we can to help. Maybe this is a time to allow others to reach out to us and allow others to do for us. Maybe this is a time of change, not just scary change, but perhaps good change, a change inside as we see the world from a different perspective.
The human heart has the great capacity for compassion, it also has the capacity for great selfishness. Compassion takes us out of our own anxieties and helps us realize the interconnected web of existence. Selfishness keeps us in the fear and anxiety of our own needs. One choice makes us fulfilled, the other keeps us scared. The choice is ours alone to make.
The Rev. Barb E. Blom
Aurora
The Rev. Barb E. Blom is director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing in Ithaca.