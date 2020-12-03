Letter: Time to move on from the election

On Nov. 3, the American people elected a new president, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris as vice president. The people have spoken for change in the White House. President Donald Trump is having a hard time accepting that Joe Biden won the election.

Trump is saying it was a rigged, fraudulent election. He is lying again, along with lying Rudy Giuliani. He never lost before, but now he has, and it was fair and square, our democracy at work. Trump is saying the CIA and FBI helped Biden win. There is no proof of a rigged or fraudulent election, and his lawsuits have been thrown out of courtrooms.

It is true that Trump got more votes than any other Republican has gotten for president, but Joe Biden got more, and he is now President-elect Joe Biden. To all of you Trump supporters, get over it. This election is over. Let's have a good transition of power and work together because the world is watching. I don't think that arrogant, lying Trump will ever concede he has lost. He will pardon all of his lying friends, like Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and all the other liars and crooks. The facts are all there, and some of his friends have gone to prison. When Trump gets out of the White House, he has to worry about if he will be sent to jail for his unpaid taxes or crooked work himself.