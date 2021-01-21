Letter: Time to right one of Auburn’s past wrongs

Last June, I spoke to Auburn school Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo at the Demonstration for Social Justice at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. I thanked him for encouraging words as he highlighted the district’s administration building being named after Harriet Tubman. The importance of speaking Tubman’s name was not lost on me as his remarks were spoken in the shadow cast by the sculpted likeness of Auburn’s iconic freedom hero. I said, “To hail the designation, ‘Harriet Tubman Administrative Office Building,’ is a historic misinterpretation. ... That was not done in honor, but rather agreed upon by default to placate those asking to rename AHS as Harriet Tubman High; it was used to name one of the most obscure buildings in our school district ... one that most students/families never set foot.” For 20-plus years I’ve advocated for a name enhancement for AHS to Harriet Tubman High Auburn, NY. I asked Mr. Pirozzolo to carry my request to board members; he agreed. This was not the first time I approached the school district, in fact it was the third, but, to no avail.
As I recalled Auburn’s history to the superintendent, I mentioned failed attempts over 40 years to rename a school building after Harriet Tubman, a national hero. Unfortunately, previous attempts, in which I took vocal part, failed due to “community outcry" driven by racial prejudice in the form of hackneyed rhetoric which ultimately prevailed. The board of education at the time lacked courage to uplift our community by uplifting the legacy of our greatest citizen. BTW, at that time the requested change enjoyed support by many individuals, families and organizations within our community.
The good news today is young, thoughtful, knowledgeable and committed AHS students are leading the charge to right one of Auburn’s past wrongs. Kudos to student leader Jane Oliver and peers as advocates on the school board. ... They demand a vote to change the official name of Auburn High School to Harriet Tubman High, and do it this semester! Kudos to Superintendent Pirozzolo who said “The district's diversity task force, which was created last year and is developing a diversity plan, will consider whether or not to include the suggested name change in that plan. This is an idea that some of our students have that we're going to absolutely listen to. And that's the perfect venue for them to share those ideas, that committee."
Here’s expecting a positive outcome, this time!
Melina Carnicelli
Auburn
Melina Carnicelli is a former mayor of Auburn.