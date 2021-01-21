Letter: Time to right one of Auburn’s past wrongs

Last June, I spoke to Auburn school Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo at the Demonstration for Social Justice at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. I thanked him for encouraging words as he highlighted the district’s administration building being named after Harriet Tubman. The importance of speaking Tubman’s name was not lost on me as his remarks were spoken in the shadow cast by the sculpted likeness of Auburn’s iconic freedom hero. I said, “To hail the designation, ‘Harriet Tubman Administrative Office Building,’ is a historic misinterpretation. ... That was not done in honor, but rather agreed upon by default to placate those asking to rename AHS as Harriet Tubman High; it was used to name one of the most obscure buildings in our school district ... one that most students/families never set foot.” For 20-plus years I’ve advocated for a name enhancement for AHS to Harriet Tubman High Auburn, NY. I asked Mr. Pirozzolo to carry my request to board members; he agreed. This was not the first time I approached the school district, in fact it was the third, but, to no avail.