Letter: Time to support carbon dividend bill

Similar to Ms. Wright ("Eco Talk: Consider some environmental resolutions in 2021"), I too made a number of changes to my environmental behaviors in 2020. I now compost food scraps from my kitchen daily, I eat vegetarian Monday-Thursday, I frequent the CNY Regional Market, and I even fixed my well to provide gardening water for the food I grow myself. These are all changes I’m proud to have made as I’m now contributing, in a small way, to combating climate change. As Ms. Wright notes, individual actions such as these reduce carbon emissions in numerous ways.

However, individual actions alone will not make a dent in solving the climate crisis. A policy solution is needed. Even though global CO2 emissions dropped by 7% in 2020, “the biggest ever,” it was reported by HuffPost that we would need to see this type of reduction every year to reach net zero emissions by 2050. In other words, we would need to be in a global lockdown for the next 30 years. That’s beyond unfeasible.