Letter: Together we can defeat COVID-19

I would like to give thanks and appreciation, respect for the doctors, nurses and caregivers fighting this horrible virus. They put their lives on the line every day. They need whole support and given all the equipment and supplies they need to fight this killer virus. Everyone should appreciate and support police, firemen, grocery workers, postal office workers, mail carriers, drug store workers, gas station workers; they are on the job working at risk every day for all of us. They need the federal government help more than ever. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, give them what they need and wear your mask as well
Governor Cuomo has shown great leadership. New York state and New York City have been hit hard. All doctors, nurses and caregivers are putting their lives in danger every day. They take a huge risk in getting it and bringing it to their families. The governor shut the schools down for the rest of the year and he was right by doing so. We all have to adjust in sacrifice. This is not going to be easy. The people need money, work and to go back to normal life. This is going to take time for a vaccine.
In 1918 Spanish flu hit us. I lost my grandfather on my father's side, two Uncles, one aunt and all in one week. That is a true story. They are all buried in Mentz Cemetery. History repeats itself. Here we go again. FDR was sworn in as president in 1933. He said in his inaugural address that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. We are doing the same thing today ... fear, fear, fear.
Remember this: I strongly believe that God and Jesus Christ is trying to tell us all in this country and whole world to straighten up, live a better life, treat each other better, help one another, and trust him. This country needs a lot of help. You see food lines, milk lines and other people helping out just like the Great Depression Soup lines, bread lines, it is here all over again. It is time to love one another, respect one another, and care for one another. We all can do this. We will defeat COVID-19. We are the best country in the world.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
