Letter: Together we can defeat COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to give thanks and appreciation, respect for the doctors, nurses and caregivers fighting this horrible virus. They put their lives on the line every day. They need whole support and given all the equipment and supplies they need to fight this killer virus. Everyone should appreciate and support police, firemen, grocery workers, postal office workers, mail carriers, drug store workers, gas station workers; they are on the job working at risk every day for all of us. They need the federal government help more than ever. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, give them what they need and wear your mask as well

Governor Cuomo has shown great leadership. New York state and New York City have been hit hard. All doctors, nurses and caregivers are putting their lives in danger every day. They take a huge risk in getting it and bringing it to their families. The governor shut the schools down for the rest of the year and he was right by doing so. We all have to adjust in sacrifice. This is not going to be easy. The people need money, work and to go back to normal life. This is going to take time for a vaccine.