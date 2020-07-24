Letter: Tolerance gate swings both ways

Wake up America!
According to our Constitution, Mr. Dennison has every right in the world to speak his mind on the issues of what is going on in this great country in which we live. I have many Black friends and would like to say you need to be very careful "whom" you align your allegiance with. I am of the opinion that Martin Luther King Jr. would not be proud of the BLM movement. He was a peaceful and loving man, and I don't see this at all in the larger cities. Threatening the police and killing them, burning buildings and tearing down monuments is not peaceful nor does it even make sense. The BLM group has aligned with a nonprofit group called Thousand Currents (one of the groups they get their funding from) that was started by Susan Rosenburg, a known radical revolutionary terrorist who was convicted in 1985 of possessing hundreds of pounds of explosives. She was sentenced to 58 years in prison and was commuted after 16 years by President Bill Clinton on his last day of office.
There are definitely a few "bad apples" and vicious law enforcers out there. But the majority of our people in the police departments are good, hardworking individuals that go above and beyond to help save lives and make our communities better and safer place in which to live. When the New York mayor is seen painting a BLM "mural" on the street, he is absolutely thumbing his nose at every law enforcement person in this country! Plus the fact that he is defacing a public, taxpayer street. It should be considered a crime. Another observation I noted was that they were only wearing masks but definitely not 6-feet social distancing. The idea of defunding the police is absurd!
I will not be part of the silent majority. I am speaking up and you Republicans, Democrats, Independents, need to speak up and make your voice heard. There are many of you out there who agree with Mr. Dennison and myself. The tolerance gate swings both ways.
God loved, and died for, all lives on the cross at Calvary. The sin in man's heart has brought this great divide. We all need to look inside and forgive and move on and accept his salvation and change the future.
If we don't come to grips to what is happening in this great country in which we live, we are going to lose it!
Suzanne Searing
Auburn
