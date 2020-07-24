Letter: Tolerance gate swings both ways

According to our Constitution, Mr. Dennison has every right in the world to speak his mind on the issues of what is going on in this great country in which we live. I have many Black friends and would like to say you need to be very careful "whom" you align your allegiance with. I am of the opinion that Martin Luther King Jr. would not be proud of the BLM movement. He was a peaceful and loving man, and I don't see this at all in the larger cities. Threatening the police and killing them, burning buildings and tearing down monuments is not peaceful nor does it even make sense. The BLM group has aligned with a nonprofit group called Thousand Currents (one of the groups they get their funding from) that was started by Susan Rosenburg, a known radical revolutionary terrorist who was convicted in 1985 of possessing hundreds of pounds of explosives. She was sentenced to 58 years in prison and was commuted after 16 years by President Bill Clinton on his last day of office.