Letter: Too little, too late from John Katko

Dear Representative Katko,

It is always the right time to “do the right thing!” So, impeaching Trump, again, at this time was the right thing to do — morally, legally and politically. Your vote to impeach Trump and, finally, “do the right thing” comes way too late since you should have held Trump accountable for his amoral, immoral and criminal conduct much earlier. Instead you supported Trump for four years and even endorsed him during the 2020 Presidential campaign. By so doing, you chose to further your own self interests and political career instead of standing up to Trump and upholding the Constitution and fulfilling your oath of office.

You are an enabler of Trump, and as such, you have been complicit in helping Trump divide the country and embolden and support white supremacy groups who then conspired, at the request of Trump, to engage in an insurrection of our democracy. Trump and many of your Republican colleagues have “blood on their hands” — six deaths resulting from the insurrection and more than 400,000 deaths attributed to Trump and, likewise, to many of your Republican colleagues, for the epic failed leadership in handling the pandemic.