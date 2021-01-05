Letter: Too many are blind to the truth

What is happening — as I am perceiving it — is that far too many are blind to the truth! It's really two current situations that exist right now in our country that is on the minds of most that is having a dire affect on far too many: (1) Folks are choosing to be blind to the truth about COVID-19, and (2) Americans are not seeing the truth about what President Trump is doing!

The fact that so many are not choosing to wake up to the seriousness of the virus and why the "wearing a mask" that's being stressed (repeatedly) by the medical and scientific experts is being ignored ... then I say to those folks: “Why do you think doctors and nurses wear 'masks' in the hospital … especially around 'COVID-19' patients?” (The answer should be an obvious one!)

The second is a little known fact that we seldom hear about but certainly needs to be brought to the public's attention ... a fact that most in the field of science are well aware of! Today's air is polluted everywhere ... sometimes much worse in some places than others! (Even wearing a mask to minimize ingesting those pollutants is worth doing!)

The second issue that's on the minds of most is the $2,000 stimulus payment which President Trump is asking Congress to approve. (That gesture alone will surely win him many thousands more votes when he runs again!)