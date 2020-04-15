Letter: Too many are ignoring the risk of the deadly virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The new provisions and sanctions for global health safety should pose as a tactical individual standard, but for the multitudes the destructive power of COVID-19 is just another invasive improbability likened to a far-off approaching asteroid. What has been the most astonishing infectious transmission, aside from the virus itself, are the off-point attitudes and blatant disregard to the plight of battling this crisis by millions around the world. Animals instinctively feel the approach of disaster and run from it, but it appears that many humans, by not distancing, disregard their innate sonar and casually walk or run right into "the eye of COVID".

What part of this [if we don't stay out of the public and away from others the potential of millions of lives perishing worldwide] could be inevitable? There are thousands of people dying as a result of this killer virus and most of them alone without family members or loved ones by their sides. It is heartbreaking to see or hear about family members that did not get to talk to an infected loved one before their passing or even hold a funeral ritual for them. Regrettably, in the midst of this global pandemic there are individuals who seemingly display a careless attitude toward the potential for them to contract the virus or unknowingly spread the virus to others!