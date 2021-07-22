Letter: Too many are still unvaccinated

People, I know we’re all tired of the coronavirus but the coronavirus isn’t tired of us. That’s the thing about the coronavirus, it never gets tired. It will continue to infect, replicate and re-infect with every opportunity it’s presented. Not because it’s alive in any customary sense but simply because it’s an RNA molecule with certain biochemical capacities. It never gets tired and it never misses the chance if you provide it with one.

And now, there is Delta, the new and improved coronavirus. In just two months’ time, it’s gone from zero to over 83% of current cases. Somebody else can work out the math but that 83% in just two months tells you that Delta is very significantly more efficient at infecting, replicating and re-infecting than previous variants. Mitigation measures, masks, distance, etc. that were modestly effective before will be significantly less effective now if they’re even used.

Information taken from the New York state COVID-19 dashboard indicates that of the 77,147 residents of Cayuga County, only some 36,877 have been fully vaccinated. Simple math indicates there are 65,533 residents 18 years old or older, leaving 28,656 adults are still unvaccinated as well as some 11,614 children.