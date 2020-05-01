Letter: Too many don't clean up after their pets

We are living through an unprecedented time in our lives with this pandemic and all of us are effected in one way or another!

One peace-of-mind activity I can do now-a-days is walk my dog around the city. If you have dogs you know what I mean. In the past six weeks I have never seen more dog poop in parks and nature trails and lawns and sidewalks than ever before! Is this pandemic making you forget respect and consideration to others in your community? Is it that difficult to bring a plastic bag on your dog walks?! I don’t think so! It’s really unacceptable and lazy behavior that shows you do not deserve to own a pet! And you don’t care about your neighbors!