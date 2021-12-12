Letter: Too many guns are loose in our society

The United States has changed a lot since 1776. Medicine, science, the arts and industry have advanced, understandably, to an amazing degree. Why then do we treat gun ownership like it’s still 245 years ago? Why do so many view the Second Amendment like it’s cut in stone while we have an ongoing epidemic of death and injury? The Second Amendment was an “In your face” to King George when we were fighting for out independence. Two hundred and forty five years ago there was no “911” to summon law enforcement, fire department or an ambulance for a medical emergency. There was no Wegmans or Publix, you ate what you went out and shot. Aside from sport hunting we haven’t had to do that for at least the last 150 years.

If the GOP is so passionate about the repeal of Roe v. Wade out of a respect for human life why don’t they give a fig about the thousands who die every year in gun violence? If the truth be known they could care less about who gets an abortion or who is shot to death; all they care about is establishing a one-party autocracy. They won’t restrict gun ownership in any way, it would cost them votes. More people die here in a month than all of the countries of western Europe combined in a year. According to the New York Times database, 27 people are shot to death every day in the USA. Uniting with the Democrats and enacting radical gun control legislation for the sake of saving lives and getting guns out of the hands of people who use them irresponsibly seems to be out of the question. After a mass shooting in the mid-1990s, Australia’s political parties united and passed meaningful firearm legislation in 12 days. A sizable portion of their population is still upset about being restricted to what types of guns are legal and what are not.

Pass the tissues, nothing can bring tears to the uber-masculine rabid gun nut faster than suggesting we restrict ownership to sporting firearms and not military-grade Army and Marine Corps firepower.

I hold a pistol permit but the sad reality is that there are too many guns loose in our society in the hands of too many of the wrong people. What’s wrong with this picture?

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn

