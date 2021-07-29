Letter: Too many people failing God's commands

We were all born to live twice, one in this world and one in life after death. All death is really about is leaving this world for a better one. Dying is almost identical to birth. It is a birth into a different existence. Right at the moment of death our guardian angel whisks us up to Heaven's gate. That happens as long as we've told God we're sorry for any and all sins. Jesus died so that could happen (forgiveness of sins).

Death should not be feared. The stain of sin should. Showing true repentance wipes away the stain of sin.

God is all about love, but sadly too many of us aren't into it. What the world needs now is love. Where does this begin and how? As soon as everyone wakes up, smells the coffee and gets their heads out of the sand and realizes the purpose of our existence. And that is to interact upon our fellow man for the good of our fellow man. That's right. It's not about us. It's about our fellow man. Jesus said "Love one another like I have loved you."

Yes, there's that magic word again (love). Yeah, it's certainly missing here, there and everywhere.