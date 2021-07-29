Letter: Too many people failing God's commands

We were all born to live twice, one in this world and one in life after death. All death is really about is leaving this world for a better one. Dying is almost identical to birth. It is a birth into a different existence. Right at the moment of death our guardian angel whisks us up to Heaven's gate. That happens as long as we've told God we're sorry for any and all sins. Jesus died so that could happen (forgiveness of sins).
Death should not be feared. The stain of sin should. Showing true repentance wipes away the stain of sin.
God is all about love, but sadly too many of us aren't into it. What the world needs now is love. Where does this begin and how? As soon as everyone wakes up, smells the coffee and gets their heads out of the sand and realizes the purpose of our existence. And that is to interact upon our fellow man for the good of our fellow man. That's right. It's not about us. It's about our fellow man. Jesus said "Love one another like I have loved you."
Yes, there's that magic word again (love). Yeah, it's certainly missing here, there and everywhere.
As God's children, our mindset doesn't seem to be anywhere near that of our brother Jesus. He showed his love for us by dying a horrible death. And how do we return that love? That's right, as a nation and as the world turns, we haven't. Wars, murders, cruelty to one another. Ignoring what God expects from us is a slam in the face to our creator.
The bottom line is we owe God and Jesus to get our heads on straight and make this world a better place, not a Hell on Earth.
Speaking of Hell, I can never forget one episode I saw of an out-of-body experience. As atheist died on the operating table and remembers coming out of his body, looking down at himself and then being led out the door that was the gateway to Hell. He was then in this fiery pit being beaten by demons. He hollered out in pain, "God, help me!" The first time in his life he said God's name. God heard him. Next he knew, the doctors got his heart beating and miraculously he survived. He then lived his life believing in God and loving him forever.
That's what life and death are all about. Loving God and our fellow man.
Murray Lynch
Auburn